Bermuda Police Service Recruitment Underway

The Bermuda Police Service [BPS] is currently recruiting, with the deadline to submit applications set for Friday, April 28.

A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service is currently recruiting, with interested candidates invited to apply for consideration as a Cadet, Reserve Constable or full time Constable.

“Cadet applicants:

must be between the ages of 16 and 21 years old at the start of the contract.

must be a Bermudian or spouse of a Bermudian.

must have a high school diploma and applied to be enrolled or enrolled in an Associate Degree programme at The Bermuda College.

“Reserve Constable and full time Constable applicants:

must be between 19 and 49 years of age.

Bermudian, spouse of a Bermudian or Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holder.

“Additional information and application forms can be downloaded from the Bermuda Police Service website.

“Information sessions regarding recruitment for Cadets, Reserve Constables and full time Constables will take place at the Police Recreation Club in Prospect, Devonshire 6pm Wednesday 12th April and 6pm Wednesday 19th April.

“The deadline for applications to be received is 5pm Friday 28th April 2017.”

