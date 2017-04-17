Bermuda Swimmers Win 19 Carifta Medals
Bermuda swimmers continue to impress at the 2017 Carifta Swimming Championships being held in the Bahamas, winning 19 medals so far in the competition.
Payton Zelkin won the 11-12 Girls 200 LC Meter Freestyle Gold Medal with a time of 2:12.77, which broke Elan Daley’s record time of 2:15.81 set back in January 2017 at the MAC Winter Invitational in Ontario, Canada. The time also set a new Carifta Swimming Championship Record, while Daley finished 6th clocking 2:18.96.
Sam Williamson won the 11-12 Boys 200 LC Meter Freestyle Silver Medal clocking a time of 2:09.21.
Logan Watson Brown won the 13-14 Girls 200 LC Meter Freestyle Silver Medal clocking 2:12.38, while Skyler Powell finished 8th with a time of 2:17.40.
Brian Desmond finished 7th in the 13-14 Boys 200 LC Meter Freestyle clocking 2:06.80.
Jesse Washington [pictured below] won the 15-17 Boys 200 LC Meter Freestyle Gold Medal touching the wall in a time of 1:54.41, breaking the record of 1:55.41 he set back on August 1st 2015 during the Canadian Age Group Championships in Quebec, Canada.
Elan Daley won the Silver and Payton Zelkin won the Bronze in the 11-12 Girls 50 LC Meter Butterfly, Daley clocked 29.91, while Zelkin was clocked at 30.83.
Williamson just missed out on a podium spot when he finished the 11-12 Boys 50 LC Meter Butterfly with a time of 28.97 that put him in 4th place.
Watson Brown finished 4th competing in the 13-14 Girls 50 LC Meter Butterfly touching the wall in a time of 29.51.
A time of 28.86 saw Moore finish 4th competing in the 15-17 Girls 50 LC Meter Butterfly.
Washington finished 5th competing in the 15-17 Boys 50 LC Meter Butterfly clocking a time of 25.38.
Taylor White captured the 11-12 Girls 100 LC Meter Backstroke Silver Medal with a time of 1:13.06, while Jessica Bruton finished 6th with a time of 1:16.92.
Watson Brown finished 5th during the 13-14 Girls 100 LC Meter Backstroke recording a time of 1:11.28.
Moore clocked a time of 1:08.67 on her way to finishing 5th in the 15-17 Girls 100 LC Meter Backstroke.
Payton Zelkin won Gold and Elan Daley won Bronze in the 11-12 Girls 400 LC Meter IM, Zelkin clocked 5:27.70, while Daley clocked 5:37.40.
Sam Williamson won the the 11-12 Boys 400 LC Meter IM Gold Medal with a time of 5:10.95.
Skyler Powell finished 8th in the 13-14 Girls 400 LC Meter IM with a time of 5:35.24.
Ethan Daley finished 8th in the 15-17 Boys 400 LC Meter IM when he was clocked at 5:01.81.
The 11-12 Girls 400 LC Meter Medley Relay team of Jessica Bruton, Payton Zelkin, Elan Daley and Taylor White captured the Bronze Medal with a time of 4:59.49.
Excellent work youngsters!!