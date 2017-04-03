BIU Call ‘Urgent Meeting’ For Tuesday Afternoon
The Bermuda Industrial Union [BIU] has called an “Urgent Meeting” for all BIU members at 4.00pm on Tuesday [April 4] in relation to the court summonses served on Union executives and members.
This follow after several BIU members received summonses from Magistrate’s Court, with the summonses understood to be in relation to the protest on December 2, 2016.
The BIU’s announcement said, “Urgent Meeting for all BIU Members Tuesday April 4, 2017 at BIU Headquarters 4:00pm. Agenda: Court Summons Served on Union Executives and Members. By Request of Bro. Louis Sommer, 2nd. Vice President.”
