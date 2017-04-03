BIU Call ‘Urgent Meeting’ For Tuesday Afternoon

April 3, 2017 | 4 Comments

The Bermuda Industrial Union [BIU] has called an “Urgent Meeting” for all BIU members at 4.00pm on Tuesday [April 4] in relation to the court summonses served on Union executives and members.

This follow after several BIU members received summonses from Magistrate’s Court, with the summonses understood to be in relation to the protest on December 2, 2016.

The BIU’s announcement said, “Urgent Meeting for all BIU Members Tuesday April 4, 2017 at BIU Headquarters 4:00pm. Agenda: Court Summons Served on Union Executives and Members. By Request of Bro. Louis Sommer, 2nd. Vice President.”

Urgent Meeting BIU Bermuda April 3, 2017 2

click here Bermuda protest on Dec 2nd

  1. Hater Watching says:
    April 3, 2017

    Come out!!! Come out all you where ever you are ALL you hate filled thinkers: wahoo, Nanny Ppat, Pat, Joe Boggs, puzzeled, Chanz, steve, trump supporter & Zevon....this time please change the narrative a bit, as it is boring reading the same narrative!!!!!!

  2. have some backbone says:
    April 3, 2017

    We must stand together and eradicate the monster in our midst.

  3. Nanny Pat says:
    April 3, 2017

    Hmmm, 4:00 on a weekday. Interesting timing.

  4. Truth is killin' me... says:
    April 3, 2017

    If you didn't go doing a pack you wouldn't be getting summonses and court appearances!!

