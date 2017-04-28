BLDC Hold Meeting On Southside Development

The Bermuda Land Development Company [BLDC] hosted a public meeting last night at Clearwater Middle School to discuss the community development plans at Southside, including proposed options for the vacant lot opposite from the old St. David’s Post Office building.

A slideshow presentation displayed at the meeting said their mandate is, “The BLDC will manage Southside, Tudor Hill, Daniel’s Head and a portion of Morgan’s Point in a manner that reintegrates these properties into Bermuda’s social and economic fabric and increases employment opportunities for present and future generations of Bermudians.”

The presentation covered concepts including tourism, community, and local; with the tourism concept having a stated purpose to “connect and enhance all touristic activities/services with central hub,” the community concept’s purpose is to “create an atmosphere that introduces intimacy among residents,” while the local concept purpose is to “implement a zone of local and commercial services to enhance the community.”

BLDC CEO Francis Mussenden

Area MP Lovitta Foggo

Area MP and BLDC Deputy Chair Suzann Roberts Holshouser

The presentation shown at the BLDC Public Meeting [PDF]:

