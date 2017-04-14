AC: Book Your Place At Village Grandstand

The America’s Cup Village Grandstand experience at the 35th America’s Cup, taking place in Bermuda from 26th May to 27th June, is going to be one of the very best ways to watch the events unfold at the greatest race on water, the organisers said today.

“More details have now been announced about what ticket buyers to the Grandstand will enjoy, and as demand has already been extremely high for Grandstand seats, this latest news will only serve to increase interest and ticket sales,” ACEA said.

“With that in mind, and selected dates already sold out [17th, 18th, 24th and 25th June], anyone considering buying tickets to the Grandstand is urged to go here as soon as possible to avoid missing out on their preferred dates.

“The Grandstand has one of the prime positions in the America’s Cup Village, with views straight over the racecourse finish line and a dedicated large screen showing the races live, meaning Grandstand ticket holders will not miss a single second of the on-water action.

“As May and June will be basking in Bermuda’s beautiful sunshine, the Grandstand will have a roof, providing welcome shade for guests, and there will be a dedicated Grandstand bar at the base of the impressive structure. Access to this bar will be for Grandstand guests only, so it will be exclusive, and there will also be servers on hand to offer paid for drinks and snacks to guests in their seats.

“The racing that will take place in front of the Grandstand will feature the fastest boats in America’s Cup history, raced by supreme athletes, battling it out for the oldest trophy in international sport.

“Book your place in the Grandstand right now here then sit back and enjoy one of the very best ways to take in all the action, in shade and in total comfort.”

