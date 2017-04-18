BTA: Opportunity ‘Bigger Than First Thought’

As many as 3,300 unoccupied residences in Bermuda could be primed for the vacation rental market, according to a figure was revealed at the first of four Airbnb-Bermuda Tourism Authority vacation rental information sessions last night.

“This is the first piece of raw data that helps quantify the size and scope of the vacation rental opportunity in Bermuda and the opportunity is bigger than first thought,” said Bermuda Tourism Authority CEO Kevin Dallas.

“There are 3,381 residences categorised as vacant dwellings in Bermuda, which means they are unoccupied and habitable. The number of vacant dwellings is estimated to be 9 percent of the total number of dwellings across the island,” the BTA said.

“To attract new homeowners into the tourism economy, the Bermuda Tourism Authority and Airbnb presented an information session to potential vacation property owners in St. George on Monday.

“Two other sessions will take place in the west end [Tuesday evening] and centrally [Wednesday evening]. A fourth session for current vacation rental property owners will take place Wednesday morning. Online registration is required: Register Now.

Remaining Information Sessions

Tuesday, April 18th | 5:00pm – 7:00pm | Potential VRP Hosts | Dalton E. Tucker Primary School, Southampton

Wednesday, April 19th | 8:30am – 10:30am |Current VRP Hosts | Cathedral Church Hall, Hamilton

Wednesday, April 19th | 5:00pm – 7:00pm | Potential VRP Hosts | Cathedral Church Hall, Hamilton

“The information sessions, part of a MOU between the Bermuda Tourism Authority and Airbnb, are designed to build on the island’s legendary hospitality, grow the number of vacation rentals and attract more Bermudians into the tourism economy,” the BTA added.

