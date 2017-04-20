Carifta Track Team Members Arrive Home

Some of the members of the Bermuda Carifta track and field team arrived back in Bermuda last night, including one of the two medal winners.

Bermuda won two bronze medals, with Tiara Derosa winning a medal in the Under 20 Girls Discus event, while Sakari Famous leaped to a third place finish in the Under 18 Girls High Jump.

“We came out with two medals and had nine personal bests,” President of the Bermuda National Athletics Association Donna Raynor said. “These athletes fought hard, and I am very proud of them and the effort they gave.”

