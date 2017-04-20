Carifta Swimming Championships Conclude

The Carifta 2017 Swimming Championships came to an official end in Nassau, Bahamas, with Bermuda finishing the competition 7th overall with 404 points, and an impressive tally of 39 medals, with 16 gold, 14 silver and 9 bronze.

Elan Daley finished as the top performer in the 11-12 Girls Age Group Division with 59 points, while Payton Zelkin was second overall with 54 points. Taylor White finished 11th with 18 and Jessica Bruton finished 28th.

Sam Williamson led the 11-12 Boys Age Group Division with 59 points. Logan Watson-Brown finished the 13-14 Girls Age Group in 6th place with 29 points, while Skyler Powell finished 28th.

During the 13-14 Boys Age Group Brian Desmond finished 25th and Keagan Woolley finished 36th. Madelyn Moore finished 6th competing in the 15-17 Girls Age Group with 25 points.

Jesse Washington finished 3rd competing in the 15-17 Age Group Division, while Ethan Daley finished 28th.

Read More About

Category: All, Sports