Cleanup Work Is Continuing After Fuel Spill

St. George’s MPs Nandi Outerbridge and Kenneth Bascome, Premier Michael Dunkley and Environment Minister Sylvan Richards met with Rubis officials on Saturday at the site of last week’s oil leak.

They were briefed on the situation by Rubis Managing Director Graham Redford and a geologist and field engineer from Arcadis US, an environmental and engineering services company that specializes in environmental remediation.

Mr. Richards, who’d visited the Ferry Road site earlier this week, said he was “confident Rubis was doing everything its power to clean up the spill.”

“The cleanup work is continuing,” he said. “The findings are not yet definitive, but it appears the leaked fuel is contained within the bounds of the Rubis property.

“Rubis has said it will be providing the public with regular updates, and the Environment Ministry will continue to monitor the cleanup to make sure area residents are fully protected.”

Following the briefing, the Premier and Mrs. Outerbridge, who also serves as Minister for Social Development and Sport, visited area residents to answer their questions and provide them with contact information for further updates and questions.

“Residents need to be given the clearest information on the situation, and that’s what we’ve been trying to achieve since becoming aware of the leak,” Mrs. Outerbridge said.

“Although the assessment by Rubis indicates there is no pollution threat to area residents, I would advise them to follow whatever advisories Rubis issues, just to be safe.”

Mrs. Outerbridge added that any area resident with concerns about the situation should contact Mr. Redford at Rubis at 299-7028, the Environment Ministry’s Pollution Control Section at 239-2356, or her cell at 294-3203.

