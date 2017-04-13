Committee On Living Wage To Meet On April 20

The Parliamentary Joint Select Committee on the ‘Living Wage’ will conduct a Public Meeting on Thursday, 20th April 2017 at 8:00p.m. in the St. Paul’s Centennial Church Hall, located on Court and Victoria Street, in Hamilton.

“It is expected that the selected panelists will deliberate on matters relating to the establishment of a living wage for Bermuda,” a spokesperson said.

“In addition, there will be an extensive examination of the unparalleled growth of income inequality in Bermuda, the impact of the over two decade long reliance on low cost foreign labour and the various employment practices facing Bermudians in the workplace and the impact that is having on households.

“The Committee has invited, Barrister and Attorney Mr. Philip Perinchief, Bermuda Industrial Union Mr. Chris Furbert, Chairman, Lynne Winfield from CURB, and guest presenters, Mr. Craig Simmons and Mr. Pernal Grant .

“The bi-partisan Parliamentary Joint Select Committee on the ‘Living Wage’ is comprised of Members of the House of Assembly and the Senate, The Committee will in due course convey their findings and recommendations as it relates to the establishment of a living wage for Bermuda by way of a final report to Parliament during the upcoming session.

“The Chairperson of the Committee is Mr. Rolfe Commissiong. The other Committee Members are: Mr. Shawn Crockwell, Sen. Kim Wilkerson, Mr. Lawrence Scott, Senator Vic Ball, Ms. Leah Scott, and Mr. Mark Pettingill.

“Members of the public are invited to attend the Meeting to be held, at the St. Paul’s Centennial Church Hall, located on Court and Victoria Street, Hamilton HM 12.

“Written submissions may also be forwarded for the attention of the Chair to the following email addresses: blackstar@northrock.bm and krscott@gov.bm.”

Category: All, News, Politics