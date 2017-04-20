Airport Materials To Be Unloaded At Penno’s

From Saturday, April 22 to Wednesday, April 26, between the hours of 7am and 10pm, materials for the airport site will be getting unloading at Penno’s Wharf, and this expected to affect traffic flow.

A statement from Aecon said, “From Saturday, April 22 to Wednesday, April 26, between the hours of 7am and 10pm, we will be unloading materials at Penno’s Wharf and trucking them to the airport site in preparation for groundbreaking on the new airport. This will involve 15 trucks over a 15-hour period.

“We expect this to affect traffic flow and we encourage people travelling to and from St. George’s to allow extra time for travel. This may also impact noise levels.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. For further information, please call Skyport on 293-2470.

