Cost Of Minister Fahy’s Visits To UK & Toronto

The most recent listings on the Government’s travel webpage are for trips by Minister of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities Michael Fahy to the UK for an International Casino Conference and to Canada for meetings with CCC and Aecon.

Minister Fahy’s Visit To London, UK – $3327.93

A trip in February 2017 by Minister of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities Michael Fahy to London, UK cost $3327.93, according to the listing.

The trip duration was listed as from Saturday, February 04, 2017 – Sunday, February 12, 2017, and the web page listing said, “Senator The Hon. Michael M. Fahy, JP, Minister of Tourism, Transport & Municipalities attended the ICE VOX, International Casino Conference with his Permanent Secretary Randy Rochester.

“The Conference is the second largest in the world. Discussion were held with operators, vendors, regulators about gaming, technology and the worldwide regulators convention.”

Expenses

Air Travel: $1184.85

Ground Transportation: $150.45

Accommodation: $909.74

Meals: $322.29

Miscellaneous: $100.60

Total Cost: $3327.93

Minister Fahy’s Visit To Toronto, Canada – $3,486.03

A trip in March 2017 by Minister Fahy to Toronto, Canada cost $3,486.03, according to the listing.

The trip duration was listed as from Monday, March 06, 2017 – Wednesday, March 08, 2017.

Expenses

Air Travel: $1871.47

Ground Transportation: $116.82

Accommodation: $1381.70

Meals: $116.04

Miscellaneous: $0.00

Total Cost: $3,486.03

Read More About

Category: All