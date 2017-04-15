Cost Of Minister Fahy’s Visits To UK & Toronto
The most recent listings on the Government’s travel webpage are for trips by Minister of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities Michael Fahy to the UK for an International Casino Conference and to Canada for meetings with CCC and Aecon.
Minister Fahy’s Visit To London, UK – $3327.93
A trip in February 2017 by Minister of Tourism, Transport and Municipalities Michael Fahy to London, UK cost $3327.93, according to the listing.
The trip duration was listed as from Saturday, February 04, 2017 – Sunday, February 12, 2017, and the web page listing said, “Senator The Hon. Michael M. Fahy, JP, Minister of Tourism, Transport & Municipalities attended the ICE VOX, International Casino Conference with his Permanent Secretary Randy Rochester.
“The Conference is the second largest in the world. Discussion were held with operators, vendors, regulators about gaming, technology and the worldwide regulators convention.”
Expenses
- Air Travel: $1184.85
- Ground Transportation: $150.45
- Accommodation: $909.74
- Meals: $322.29
- Miscellaneous: $100.60
- Total Cost: $3327.93
Minister Fahy’s Visit To Toronto, Canada – $3,486.03
A trip in March 2017 by Minister Fahy to Toronto, Canada cost $3,486.03, according to the listing.
The trip duration was listed as from Monday, March 06, 2017 – Wednesday, March 08, 2017.
Expenses
- Air Travel: $1871.47
- Ground Transportation: $116.82
- Accommodation: $1381.70
- Meals: $116.04
- Miscellaneous: $0.00
- Total Cost: $3,486.03
Read More About
Category: All
I understand why you attended the meeting with CCC and Aeco but why wouldn't you send some some of the members of the Bermuda Casino Gaming Commission. When it comes to anything to do with the International Casino Conference you and the Permanent Secretary are totally clueless Fahyyyyy.
How last minute was his booking to Toronto?! That flight price is ridiculous!!! His flight to Toronto cost more than his flight to the U.K.??
Something doesn't seem right here...