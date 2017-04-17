Digicel Completing LTE Network Deployment

Digicel announced it will complete the final phases of its major mobile network upgrade during April and May 2017, and said the “final phase of network deployment and testing will see limited periods and locations experiencing some disruption to existing services.”

“The culmination of the multi-million-dollar investment program will see residents and businesses in Bermuda benefit from island-wide high speed LTE mobile data. It is anticipated that customers with compatible devices, the majority in Bermuda today, will enjoy up to ten times the data speeds of the existing service,” the company said.

“Digicel will announce full details soon of the new LTE service and the steps they are taking to ensure the maximum number of people can benefit from the advantages in an affordable, simple way.”

Julian Burton, Chief Commercial Officer of Digicel Bermuda and BTC stated, “An island-wide LTE network is one of two major technology investments we have committed to in Bermuda for 2017. The second being a full Fibre-to-the-Home [FTTH] roll-out also underway.

“Once we switch the LTE network on, the only thing our customers will need to enjoy the benefits are a compatible SIM card, phone and data plan.

“We have provided all customers for over two years with compatible SIMs and will ensure no one is forced to pay to change if needed, most of our customers have compatible phones already and we offer LTE phones from free on new Postpaid plans.

“This means pretty much everyone will be able to immediately access our world class data network.”

“The final phase of network deployment and testing will see limited periods and locations experiencing some disruption to existing services. Digicel has committed to providing clear guidance for customers on its social media channels. Customers are encouraged to follow Digicel on Facebook and/or Twitter to ensure they are aware of any planned service fluctuations,” the company added.

Burton added, “We are always sensitive to any instance of disruption to service for our customers. That’s why we are taking steps to provide clear information on our social channels, the most effective way to keep people informed real time.

“We are confident that people will appreciate this is a short-term inconvenience necessary for the long-term benefits of faster data, better video streaming, higher quality service and faster file sharing to name but a few advantages.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News, technology