Dr Douglas Wins Outstanding Book Award

Dr. Ty-Ron Douglas’ book “Border Crossing Brothas: Black Males Navigating Race, Place and Complex Space” has won a 2017 Society of Professors of Education Outstanding Book Award.

To commemorate the occasion, a book signing and award presentation will be held at the American Educational Research Association [AERA] tomorrow [April 28] in San Antonio, Texas.

Border Crossing Brothas Book Trailer:

Founded in 1902, the Society of Professors of Education [SPE] has provided a forum for addressing the issues facing the discipline and vocation of education.

The Society is a professional and academic association open to all persons engaged in teacher preparation, curriculum studies, educational foundations, and related activities. The Society’s primary goal is to provide a forum for consideration of major issues, tasks, problems, and challenges confronting professional educators.

The award winning book focuses on the educational and life journeys of Black Bermudian males, and shares powerful narratives on the value of spaces like barbershops, sports clubs, neighborhoods, and churches. The book can be purchased online, at Brown & Co, or by calling 441-519-1561.

