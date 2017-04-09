Can You Help? Information On Missing Dog

[Updated] A family whose dog appears to have been taken away after being struck by a car are appealing for information and are hoping the public can assist.

The dog was apparently seen being put into a car at around 6.30pm on April 6th in the Cavendish Road area, after having been possibly run over. After checking with the vets, the police, the dog warden and the SPCA, the dog is still missing.

The family understand the matter may not have ended well, but would still like to confirm regardless of what the end circumstances were in order to find closure.

If you have any information that may assist the family, please contact them on 705-0090.

Update 11.06pm: The family is extremely happy to say the dog has returned home

