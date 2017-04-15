Photos: Firefighters Extinguish Vehicle Fire

[Updated] The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a vehicle fire on Crow Lane roundabout at approximately 6.15pm today [April 15].

Fire service personnel tackled the blaze and extinguished the fire which could be seen in the rear of the vehicle.

Traffic flow in the area was restricted while emergency services handled the incident. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 8.44pm: The BFRS said, “At approximately 6:18pm on Saturday, April 15, the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Crow Lane in Hamilton.

Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer Delton White said, “The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Crow Lane in Hamilton. The vehicle was reported to have visible flames and smoke emitting.

“We responded with 1 vehicle and 4 personnel. On our arrival we found an open back van fully involved with fire in the bed and passenger compartment.

“Firefighters dressed in full protective gear then extinguished the fire. The vehicle sustained extensive fire and smoke damage. There were no injuries as a result of the fire and it is currently under investigation.”

