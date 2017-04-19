First Church Of God Continues Food Initiative

The First Church of God continues their aim of helping to provide food at affordable prices, with new ‘food box’ menus provided each month, which vary in choices.

Bishop Lambe previously told Bernews, “Our ambition is very simple, it’s to be able to present a low cost, high quality supply of food in this country. We understand that times are hard for so many, and this is our effort to try to alleviate some of that burden.”

The food options for May include various packages including a wide variety of food such as minute steaks, creamed spinach, chicken thighs, veggie mix, pasta, baked bagel crisps, lasagna, beef patties, rice, green beans, salmon, chicken nuggets, hamburger rolls, shrimp, turkey burgers and much more.

“May’s Menu Selections consists of eight menus to choose from,” a spokesperson said. “They will arrive will arrive just in time for the Bermuda Day Holiday, on Monday, May 22nd.

“All orders must be completed by May 8 at 5.00pm. For further enquiries you may contact the administration office at First Church of God or visit our Facebook page.”

The full May 2017 Menu follow below [PDF here]:

