Group Urging Boycott Of Olson’s Businesses
[Written by Don Burgess]
A group urging a boycott of Rick Olson’s businesses has been formed on Facebook and has quickly grown to more than 340 members.
The group is urging the community to flex its economic power so its voice can be heard by more than just mere words.
Mr. Olson sparked outrage last week when he made a social media post on Facebook that linked to a Wikipedia page titled “Hanged, drawn and quartered,” with the photo from the Wikipedia page also showing on his post, with Mr. Olson captioning it: “This might be a deterrent for blocking Parliament?”.
The administrator of the group where it was originally posted deleted the comment, however screenshots were reposted on social media and the matter also made the rounds on WhatsApp, with Mr. Olson’s comment being heavily criticized by many people.
Mr. Olson apologized to “all Bermudians for the insensitive post,” saying “this situation will not reoccur.”‘
The Facebook group — “Boycott Establishments Associated With Rick Olson” — had more than 340 members as of 8.50pm on Sunday night.
Several members had made posts with regard to what Mr. Olson said.
One person associated with the group told Bernews, “What he did was wrong and my way of dealing with it is to merely boycott.
“It’s sad that racism exists in these days and remarks and posts made such as Olson’s will not be taken lightly. We can’t change anyone’s feelings/thoughts toward other race, but we don’t have to accept it.”
Several members posted that their “economic power’ needs to be respected and they will show that through the boycott.
The Progressive Labour Party called the post “racial bigotry” and a spokesperson for Premier Michael Dunkley said the Bermuda Government “has zero tolerance for any form of racism, bigotry or discrimination.”
Misplaced sense of humor is what I believe it is. Something of the ilk of Salmon Rushdie and look how that got out of hand. Get on with life and move on
He makes a statement lynched/drawn/quarted some are outraged- he apologizes.Then We try and destroy/hurt his business with all the potential fallout. Who is the villain?
I will tell you what-I haven't boycotted any businesses run by former government member and at the time they seemed to enjoy insulted me at least once a week and I have yet to hear a single apology from any of them.
Finally the power in those phones is being used - he woke you up. You have no idea the power you have in your hand. Count me in - #341.
It is sad that if successful, this will affect the Bermudians that Olsen employs. I feel sorry for them.