Group Urging Boycott Of Olson’s Businesses

A group urging a boycott of Rick Olson’s businesses has been formed on Facebook and has quickly grown to more than 340 members.

The group is urging the community to flex its economic power so its voice can be heard by more than just mere words.

Mr. Olson sparked outrage last week when he made a social media post on Facebook that linked to a Wikipedia page titled “Hanged, drawn and quartered,” with the photo from the Wikipedia page also showing on his post, with Mr. Olson captioning it: “This might be a deterrent for blocking Parliament?”.

The administrator of the group where it was originally posted deleted the comment, however screenshots were reposted on social media and the matter also made the rounds on WhatsApp, with Mr. Olson’s comment being heavily criticized by many people.

Mr. Olson apologized to “all Bermudians for the insensitive post,” saying “this situation will not reoccur.”‘

The Facebook group — “Boycott Establishments Associated With Rick Olson” — had more than 340 members as of 8.50pm on Sunday night.

Several members had made posts with regard to what Mr. Olson said.

One person associated with the group told Bernews, “What he did was wrong and my way of dealing with it is to merely boycott.

“It’s sad that racism exists in these days and remarks and posts made such as Olson’s will not be taken lightly. We can’t change anyone’s feelings/thoughts toward other race, but we don’t have to accept it.”

Several members posted that their “economic power’ needs to be respected and they will show that through the boycott.

The Progressive Labour Party called the post “racial bigotry” and a spokesperson for Premier Michael Dunkley said the Bermuda Government “has zero tolerance for any form of racism, bigotry or discrimination.”

