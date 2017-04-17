Horseshoe Bay One Of “Most Colorful Beaches”

April 17, 2017 | 2 Comments

Yahoo has named Horseshoe Bay Beach as one of the “world’s most colorful beaches,” saying that a “mix of crushed shells, coral, and calcium carbonate create the sand’s delicate pink color.”

The story said, “It’s no surprise this blushing beach on the southern coast of Bermuda is one of its most popular. A mix of crushed shells, coral, and calcium carbonate create the sand’s delicate pink color.

“While the water looks inviting, you may want to keep your toes on the rosy shore; the area is known for a sometimes-dangerous undertow. But there is a lifeguard on duty from May to September.”

Horseshoe Bay Beach Bermuda generic rt4534

Comments (2)

  1. Onion Juice says:
    April 18, 2017

    Cant say much for de concession guy.

