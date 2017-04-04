Hustle Truck Programme Celebrates 10 Years

This Wednesday, April 5th, marks exactly 10 years since the Bermuda Housing Corporation [BHC] introduced the Hustle Truck programme.

“The programme started as a result of the BHC contracting eight young men and women in the Middletown, Pembroke area to paint over graffiti on the walls of a BHC property in that area,” a spokesperson said.

“It was very encouraging to see the young men and women take ownership of their work and to date, the graffiti has not reappeared in the neighborhood,” said BHC General Manager Major Barrett Dill.

“Since then, the Corporation, through the Hustle Truck Programme, has helped hundreds of Bermudians in need with short term, temporary employment and assisted them with finding full time jobs. In addition, the programme has provided much valued assistance to our seniors, community groups, churches, schools and neighbourhoods.”

“The Hustle Truck Program, acronym for “Helping the Unemployed Sustain Themselves with Limited Employment” has become an acceptable temporary form of employment for many in need. The programme is available for any unemployed Bermudian,” a spokesperson said.

“Under the guidance of the BHC, through the auspices of the Ministry of Public Works, the programme continues with assistance to over 2,000 unemployed persons since inception.”

“The Hustle Truck has helped to sustain some of Bermuda’s unemployed persons with part-time employment,” said Major Dill. “Were it not for the existence of the Hustle Truck program, many of these persons would be forced to enroll in the Financial Assistance programme. At present, there are approximately 15 people on the wait list daily who are advised to return the following day for an opportunity to work.”

Wayne Furbert – Supervisor, Henry Campbell – Coordinator, Noel Bascome [in truck] – Supervisor, BHC General Manager Major Barrett Dill, and Styles Furbert – Supervisor

A spokesperson said, “The objective of the program is to sustain the workers – ideally for a short period of time – until they can gain full-time employment. To this end, Hustle Truck workers are guided on interview and presentation skills and, where needed, are trained in correct work ethics.

“In addition, the Hustle Truck Office keeps a data base of information on the unemployed and their skill sets for the specific purpose of making a good fit when partnering with employers.

“The Hustle Truck office regularly receives requests from employers for qualified and suitable potential employees; upon receipt of requests the data base is checked, and those persons who have the required qualifications are sent on interviews in the hopes of achieving fulltime traditional employment.

“The Hustle truck workers are taught some valuable skills while participating in the program such as painting, landscaping, masonry worker, etc. which allows them to help build a track record of successful projects and a portfolio to use to assist job opportunities and advice on how to start their own small businesses.”

The Minister of Public Works Craig Cannonier said, “The Hustle Truck has come to the aide of the Government on many occasions and for that we are grateful.

“They have assisted in the cleaning of graffiti in many neighborhoods, assisted in the moving of Government departments, cleared areas of hedges, trees, and bushes on many Government-owned land on an urgent basis as well as assisted in the cleanup of neighborhoods after hurricanes.”

