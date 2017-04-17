16 Town Criers To Compete In Bermuda

The City of Hamilton is reminding the public that the Bermuda International Town Crier Competition starts on Wednesday, April 19th in St. George at 1:30pm in King’s Square.

Sixteen Criers and their escorts from around the world are participating in the competition and the public is encouraged to come out and witness this most festive event as the ‘crying’ gets underway.

A video of 2015 Bermuda Town Crier Competition

The City of Hamilton will host a ‘cry’ on Thursday, April 20th at City Hall at 11am, and the Finals will be held back in St. George on Friday, April 21st at 11am in Bob Burns Park.

The competition is a free event and marks the 20th anniversary of the twinning of St. George and Lyme Regis in Dorset, England – the birthplace of Sir George Somers, Admiral of the ill-fated Sea Venture.

