Lindo’s Donates $100K For Radiation Centre

The Lindo’s Group of Companies donated $100,000 in support of the Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre’s Radiation Therapy Initiative, which is due to open mid 2017 and will provide treatment for cancer patients and symptom relief for palliative care patients.

Judy White, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre, said: “The Lindo’s Group of Companies has a great track record of supporting our Island’s health initiatives.

“Through personal experience, the family know all too well the trauma patients and families face having to travel abroad for treatment. The radiation therapy initiative is a comprehensive and unprecedented effort to deliver a new, transformative model of care right here in Bermuda.

“Cancer patients who will be treated at the Centre’s Radiation Treatment Unit will receive the highest standard of care due in part to our clinical affiliation with the Dana Farber / Brigham and Women’s Cancer Centre which is currently ranked 4th for cancer care in the United States by the US News and World Report.”

Three of Harry and Marion Lindo’s grandchildren: Hannah DeCosta, Andre Zanol & Becky Wescom

Carrie Alvera, on behalf of the Lindo’s family said: “Lindo’s Group of Companies is pleased to support the Radiation Therapy Centre.

“As a family business, family is very important to us and supporting the community by helping to keep families together at a time when they most need one another is a privilege.

“Both founders of Lindo’s – our parents and grandparents, Harry and Marion Lindo, had cancer and spent time abroad for radiation treatment. Thankfully, with such a large family, one of us was able to be with them at all times.

” We understand to accompany dear ones away is not a reality for many people, so we are happy to have a small part in bringing the radiation therapy centre to our shores.”

The Board and Staff of Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre said they “are very grateful to the Lindo’s Group of Companies. Their support is helping our charity to achieve our vision of ‘building healthier lives free of cancer and disease’. For more information on the facility, patient referrals or to make a donation to this life-saving cause, visit www.chc.bm.”

