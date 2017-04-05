M.O.V.E. To Host Public Meeting & Walkathon

M.O.V.E. Bermuda invites the public to attend a meeting at 6pm on Thursday [April 6] to “discuss matters of grave concern to our community, as well as the upcoming Walkathon for Health in Aid of the December 2, 2016 Legal Defense Fund”.

The meeting will be held at the Emmanuel Baptist Church on Dundonald Street.

The organisation, which describes itself as a ”grassroots organization of concerned citizens who are advocates for justice” said it will host the Walkathon on Tuesday, 11th April at 6:00am, with walkers set to leave the Town Square in St. George’s and Warren Simmons’ Field in Somerset and head for Union Square in Hamilton.

Walkers are asked to arrive on time, wear comfortable clothing and bring their own water supply. Persons requiring additional information may contact Peggy at 297-1624 or nanapeggy@livenet.bm and Jan at 537-3037 or lady_j_bda@hotmail.com.

The Kiwanis Club of Hamilton [Registered Charity No. 119] has provided written confirmation that they will serve as M.O.V.E.’s “official sponsor” for the Walkathon.

