Meet Bermuda Netball Player Ayanna Wolfe

In the sixth in a series of profiles of netball players who will be part of the team representing Bermuda at the Netball Europe Open being held in Scotland from May 11th to 14th, we spotlight Ayanna Wolfe, a 32-year-old who plays in the Wing Defence position.

1. How does it feel to have been selected for such an elite squad?

It is such an great honor to have been selected for the National Team. It’s a honor to represent my country on a world stage and competing with international netball players.

2. How will you prepare for the competition between now and May 11th?

Continue to build as a team but also work on my fitness by hitting the gym and also taking yoga to focus on balance, flexibility and stability.

3. Will this be your first time in Scotland? Do you plan to take time to see some of the local sights during your time there?

Yes, this will be my first time to Scotland. If we have time, I would love to visit a castle and taste the local cuisine.

4. When did you start playing netball and what prompted you to start?

I started playing netball at the age of 8 or 9. I was introduced to Netball at West End Primary school by my gym teacher Mr. Simons and fell in love with the sport. I then joined Somerset Cricket Club shortly after and played in the youth league.

5. Do you feel the sport of netball gets enough support from the local community?

Netball has always been supported by families of players. I hope with this new journey to qualify for the 2018 Common Wealth Games highlights Netball in BDA and it continues to grow. This is an opportunity to bring out crowds just like football or cricket. Playing for crowds brings out the best in players.

6. What are ultimate goals in life, both on and off the court?

To represent my country and make them proud. In life, to have no regrets, go out and give it my all and to put my best foot forward in all that I do.

7. If you had to, for some reason, have one non-netball player on your team, like a local politician/entertainer/public figure, who would you choose and why?

I would choose Chris Crumpler. He has supported netball before in our mix-up-switch-up tournament. It is loads of fun. He also is a good role model for young males and has a good following. He coaches his players on and off the court but also has a mean layup. That’s a bonus.

8. Which Bermudian athlete, coach or sporting figure do you admire most and why?

Erika Russell, Coach of current league team Phoenix Heat. She has been my coach for many years. In Bermuda, young females tend to disperse from sports as life changes become distractions. Somehow, Coach Russell has been able to keep not only me but my fellow teamates involved in the sport. She is not only a coach but also a shoulder to cry on, a laugh when needed and the glue to a sisterhood.

