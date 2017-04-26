Meet Bermuda Netball Player Jahtuere Trott

In the seventh in a series of profiles of netball players who will be part of the team representing Bermuda at the Netball Europe Open being held in Scotland from May 11th to 14th, we spotlight Jahtuere Trott, a 23-year-old member of the team.

1. How does it feel to have been selected for such an elite squad?

It feels awesome to have been selected to represent my country.

2. How will you prepare for the competition between now and May 11th?

I will continue to give my all in each training session that we have. The team has been working extremely hard and I can see the progress from day one up until now. We just have to keep pushing

3. Will this be your first time in Scotland? Do you plan to take time to see some of the local sights during your time there?

No, this isn’t my first time in Scotland. I travelled with the under 21 squad in 2013 to Glasgow to compete.

4. When did you start playing netball and what prompted you to start?

I first started in northlands primary school …I can’t remember my age but I just remember picking up a netball and never putting it down! I would have to say my love for sports overall prompted me to play.

5. Do you feel the sport of netball gets enough support from the local community?

Those that know about the sport most definitely support it. But sadly no I don’t think it gets the attention it deserves, we have an enormous talent of Netballers on the island. Women sports in general on the island doesn’t get enough recognition.

6. What are ultimate goals in life, both on and off the court?

To inspire! I have a younger sister who has always looked up to me on and off the court. She would always want to play netball or basketball like her big Sister…she has actually been selected to play for the national squad as well so we will be playing alongside one another!

7. If you had to, for some reason, have one non-netball player on your team, like a local politician/entertainer/public figure, who would you choose and why?

Hmm that’s a tough one….I would have to go with a gombey! They have lots of energy

8. Which Bermudian athlete, coach or sporting figure do you admire most and why?

I admire coach Anthony Mouchette. He has been my coach for over 10 years he was the one to actually recognize my ability and talent and to push me further.

Maria Tutaia, she plays the same position that I play in netball, she is the goal attack for new Zealand and she hardly ever misses a shot!

