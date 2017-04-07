Minister: ‘Strongest Ferry Fleet This Summer’

“The Department of Marine & Ports Services is on schedule to have the strongest ferry fleet this summer,” Acting Minister of Tourism, Transport & Municipalities Cole Simons said, adding that “we committed more than $3 million to bolster the department and we found that mechanics and other staff rose to the challenge.”

Minister Simons said, “A Government capital injection through the Ministry of Tourism, Transport & Municipalities has led to an aggressive maintenance and repairs program on Government ferries.

“As a result, the Department of Marine & Ports Services is on schedule to have the strongest ferry fleet this summer in many years.

“Staff at the Department of Marine & Port Services are to be commended for working beyond the call of duty to get all the available ferries ready for the summer.

“The Department has today released its summer schedule which begins April 24th.

“In addition to the regular routes, another schedule is being created for a dedicated America’s Cup Village ferry route to provide fast, easy and direct transportation for the convenience of America’s Cup ticket holders.

“The dates and times for the America’s Cup Village ferry will soon be released with the AC35 online booking system.

“On weekends, the schedule includes 5 trips to the America’s Cup Village during the three hours in the morning before racing begins and an equal number for the return to Hamilton. It also provides direct ferries from St. George’s to the America’s Cup Village on weekends.

“Some 2,500 people will be ferried to the America’s Cup Village from Hamilton on weekends, and 500 people from St. George’s.

“The Government recognized that Bermuda’s beloved ferry service had only five fully functioning ferries, putting a great deal of pressure on many of the Marine & Ports staff.

“We committed more than $3 million to bolster the department and we found that mechanics and other staff rose to the challenge. Many worked long hours to get these vessels ready.

“They are doubling our available fleet as we expect to have ten full time vessels in service this summer. That should provide the capacity we need to service our regular routes and the special routes for the America’s Cup.

“Today, they have 70% of the required maintenance and repairs completed. A further 20% is on schedule to be finished before the start of our summer season on April 24. The remaining 10% will be concluded before the start of the America’s Cup event to provide the required passenger lift for the 2017 summer season.

“Out of the $3.2 million provided by Government, some $2.5 million was committed directly to ferry maintenance and repairs. The remaining funds were allocated for Tug Boat repairs.

“The dedicated express ferry to the America’s Cup Village is the recommended primary mode of transport for the event. It relieves road congestion and will be the fastest, most convenient way for spectators to get to, and from, the races.

“Marine and Ports Services has been actively working with ACBDA – the Bermuda team of organisers for the America’s Cup – to deliver efficient transportation for America’s Cup spectators.

“ACBDA will be making more information public soon, especially with regard to the very reasonable cost to the public of the dedicated America’s Cup Village ferry service.”

The Summer Ferry Schedule is below [PDF here]

