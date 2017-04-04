Niobe Corinthian Towed, To Be Used As Dive Site

After sitting at the dock for years, the Niobe Corinthian was towed away from Marginal Wharf this morning [April 4], with Government confirming that the vessel was being sunk just off the North Rock beacon, and will be used as a dive site.

“The Niobe Corinthian departed Marginal Wharf dock under tow by the Tug Faithful at 10:07am to be sunk just off the North Rock beacon,” a spokesperson told Bernews.

“The vessel underwent extensive cleaning over the last several months and was signed off by the proper authorities, clearing the way for the vessel to be sunk and used as a dive site.”

File photo of the vessel:

The original plan for the Niobe Corinthian was to circumvent Bermuda’s laws which prohibited gambling by taking customers off-shore. The plan never came to fruition, and the boat has remained at the dock for years.

This is the second vessel to be removed from Marginal Wharf in recent days, following after the Esperanza, with officials clearing the dock in preparation for the airport project, as the materials will be landed at Marginal Wharf since it is the closest dock to the airport.

A photo of the inside of the Niobe Corinthian taken in 2011:

The Ministry of Tourism, Transport & Municipalities previously said, “As part of preparations for the building of the new airport terminal, machinery and supplies are on their way to Bermuda.

“Those materials will be landed at Marginal Wharf in St. George’s, as this is the closest dock to the airport. It is therefore necessary to remove existing obstructions to Marginal Wharf to allow for safe landing of the materials.”

A Skyport spokesperson added, “As part of our preparations for the building of the new airport terminal, Aecon is starting to move machinery and supplies to Bermuda. We will be bringing these materials in through St. George’s and/or Marginal Wharf, as this is the closest dock to the airport.”

