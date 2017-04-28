OBA Respond To PLP Call For MP To Resign

[Updated: OBA statement had 'factual error']

“The Opposition’s method is always to look for the worst in everything,” the OBA said today, adding that the “statement by the Opposition against MP R. Wayne Scott, who has taken a job as Chief Technology Officer with the Gaming Commission is not correct.”

PLP Call For Mr Scott To Resign His Seat

This follows after the PLP called on Mr Scott to “resign his seat immediately,” saying the “acceptance of this post squarely places MP Scott in a dubious position of bias” and a “real conflict of interest has been created.”

Mr Scott, who stepped down from Cabinet earlier this year and remains a backbencher in the House of Assembly, began work with the Bermuda Casino Gaming Commission on April 3rd, serving as the Chief Technology Officer.

OBA Response [Contained Factual Error]

An OBA spokesperson said, “The Opposition’s method is always to look for the worst in everything. The OBA, however, will continue to serve the people with openness, transparency and accountability.

“The statement by the Opposition against MP R. Wayne Scott, who has taken a job as Chief Technology Officer with the Gaming Commission is not correct. A Gaming Commission statement earlier this week fully described the process leading to the hiring of Mr. Scott.

“The Opposition says Mr. Scott’s appointment is a conflict of interest and that he should resign.

“But Section 187 of the Casino Gaming Act makes it clear that there is no breach of the Act. Indeed, Mr. Scott’s position is no different from that of Opposition MP Kim Wilson, who has a position with the government-funded National Anti-Money Laundering Committee. [Update, see below]

“It is our view that both MPs should be entitled to use their expertise; and should matters come before the House of Assembly relating to their employment the Speaker is responsible for decisions on their recusal.”

Update: OBA Says Their Statement Had ‘Factual Error’, Wilson Does Not Have Position As Stated

Update 4.54pm: The OBA said, “A statement released earlier by the party contained a factual error that we would now like to correct. It has been brought to our attention that MP Kim Wilson does not have a government-funded position within the National Anti-Money Laundering Committee. “

