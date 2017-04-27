Opposition Leader & Senator Attend RIMS

Opposition Leader David Burt and Shadow Minister for Economic Development Senator Kim Wilkerson travelled to Philadelphia this week to support the Bermuda contingent at the RIMS Annual Conference, with Mr Burt saying that “when we are abroad our priority must be to promote Bermuda as economic growth is important for the prosperity of our country.”

“The Opposition Leader and Shadow Minister visited the Bermuda booth and attended the Bermuda reception to present a unified front to promote Bermuda business in what is sure to be an election year,” the party said.

Opposition Leader David Burt commented: “It is important that lawmakers join together to advance Bermuda’s interests within the international investment community. While we may spar here at home, when we are abroad our priority must be to promote Bermuda as economic growth is important for the prosperity of our country.”

Senator Wilkerson said, “The Bermuda Progressive Labour Party has always advocated for bipartisan approaches to major issues of the day such as immigration and tax reform. This approach will continue when we return to government at next election.”

RIMS attracts 10,000 risk-management professionals, service providers, senior executives and other decision-makers from a range of industries, plus 400 exhibitors.

Jereme Ramsay, BDA Business Development Manager and David Burt

Mr Burt, Leslie Robinson – BMA – Assistant Director of Corporate Authorisations, Senator Wilkerson, Carl Daly – Vice President Artex Risk Solutions

Patrick Tannock – President XL Insurance Bermuda, Sen. Wilkerson, Mr Burt

