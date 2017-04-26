Orange Route Ferry To Resume Service

The Department of Marine and Ports is advising that the St. George’s Orange Route ferry will resume scheduled service as of today [April 26].

A government spokesperson said, “The Department of Marine and Ports Services will resume scheduled ferry services on the Orange route to and from St. George’s as of today, Wednesday April 26th.

“However, we will be disembarking/embarking passengers at Ordinance Island until further notice.

“As a result, we are not accessible to persons with disability until further notice.”

