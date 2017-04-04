Over 60 People Take Part In ‘Grow, Eat, $ave’

The graduates of the Ministry of Health and Seniors’ free gardening course — called ‘Grow, Eat, $ave’ — recently celebrated their new skills and tips learned from master gardener Chaplain Kevin Santucci in the Department of Health’s five-week course.

Held during March, which was Nutrition Month, over 60 people participated and another free course is planned for August due to popular demand.

Gardening Instructor Chaplain Santucci, Public Health Nutritionist Mellonie Furbert, and Minister of Health and Seniors, Jeanne Atherden

Minister of Health and Seniors Jeanne Atherden said, “It is a real pleasure to be here today to celebrate the graduates of Grow, Eat, $ave, the free gardening course put on by the Ministry of Health and Seniors.

“I hear that this course was so oversubscribed that there were enough people to fill another free course to be held this August.

“I want to thank Chaplain Santucci for guiding and encouraging the sixty plus participants, who can start a garden even in a small space and make it thrive.

“In one recent poll, Bermuda was declared the most expensive place to live in the world*. Imagine what that means to single parents who have to feed their children, and to seniors who are living on fixed incomes, for example. Food that is right in your back yard can really help, and seeds are not expensive.

“I want to thank the partners who have offered guidance and a discount to the course’s participants: Aberfeldy Nurseries and Animal and Garden House.

“I also want to acknowledge our colleagues at the Ministry of the Environment, Department of Parks for preparing this test garden bed, and also providing knowledgeable speakers, Marketplace, thanks for promoting the course, and BELCO, thanks for these telephone poles as well. Thanks also to the Youth Library for use of their premises.

“I would be remiss if I did not also mention the benefits of fresh air, sunshine and physical work in your gardens.

“This is good for every part of us. Gardening can also be sociable if you include your children, your partner or a friend. With 3 out of every 4 Bermudians either overweight or obese, activity and great nutrition are very important.

“I hope that you all put in your seeds according to the almanac as suggested by Chaplain Santucci, and that you enjoy your fresh, healthy and inexpensive vegetables and fruit. And as Chaplain Santucci says, if you have extra, share!

“Congratulations to all the participants.”

Read More About

Category: All, Environment