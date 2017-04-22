Photo Set #1: Second Day Of Agricultural Show

The 2017 Ag Show got underway on Thursday at the Botanical Gardens in Paget, with thousands of people taking in the event’s sights and sounds, with a wide variety of exhibits on display and a myriad of food vendors offering tasty selections.

The Ag Show continues today [April 22], marking the final day of the three day event, and we will have additional photos of the 2017 Ag Show, and in the meantime for coverage of this years and past years Ag Shows, click here.













































































































































































