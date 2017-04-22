Photo Set #1: Second Day Of Agricultural Show
The 2017 Ag Show got underway on Thursday at the Botanical Gardens in Paget, with thousands of people taking in the event’s sights and sounds, with a wide variety of exhibits on display and a myriad of food vendors offering tasty selections.
The Ag Show continues today [April 22], marking the final day of the three day event, and we will have additional photos of the 2017 Ag Show, and in the meantime for coverage of this years and past years Ag Shows, click here.
Picture #20 , though not designated as such in the gallery speaks a thousand words.
I can remember years ago when you could hardly find a spot to rest your butt on that hill.
Times change. People move on and away.
Thanks to the organizers whom have made it possible.
Just one more thought and memory; all those tables and pens and cages were ten fold in years gone by.
Then again that another chapter in our history of involvement.
Take care.