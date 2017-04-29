Photos: Ahmadiyya Muslim Open Air Exhibition

As part of their educational campaign against extremism, Bermuda’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Community hosted an open air exhibition today [April 29] on Kindley Field Road in the east end, with educational material and free copies of the Holy Quran, with both English and Portuguese translations, available.

A spokesperson previously explained that the “exhibit is part of our ongoing ‘True Islam’ educational campaign which aims to remove the misconceptions people have about Islam. Islam strongly condemns cruelty and thus, those who cause terror and disorder. Terrorism and extremism therefore has no place in Islam.”

