Photos: ‘Danmark’ Training Ship Visits Bermuda
The island is hosting another marine visitor, with the Danish training ship Danmark sailing into the east end today [April 11]. According to Danmark’s website, the 213-foot long ship sailed in from the US. Virgin Islands, will stay a few days in Bermuda, and then head to Hensingoer, Denmark. The Danish Government built the Danmark in 1932 in order to have a proper training ship for people who want a career at sea. There is room for 15 crew members and 80 trainees on board the ship.
.
Click to enlarge photos:
Read More About
Category: All
So you mean the Danish government had a plan and a vision when the built this boat - that's refreshing. So there is hope for Bermuda?