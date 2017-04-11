Photos: ‘Danmark’ Training Ship Visits Bermuda

The island is hosting another marine visitor, with the Danish training ship Danmark sailing into the east end today [April 11]. According to Danmark’s website, the 213-foot long ship sailed in from the US. Virgin Islands, will stay a few days in Bermuda, and then head to Hensingoer, Denmark. The Danish Government built the Danmark in 1932 in order to have a proper training ship for people who want a career at sea. There is room for 15 crew members and 80 trainees on board the ship.

















































