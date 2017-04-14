Photos: Good Friday Celebrations At PHC

Pembroke Hamilton Club [PHC] held their annual Good Friday celebrations today [April 14], with the day getting underway with a run/walk, and then continuing with a Community Fun Day featuring mechanical bull, kite flying, music and more. Good Friday celebrations are taking place across the island today, and we will continue to update with coverage throughout the day, and you can view all our coverage of Good Friday here.

