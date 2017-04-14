Photos: Good Friday Celebrations At PHC
Pembroke Hamilton Club [PHC] held their annual Good Friday celebrations today [April 14], with the day getting underway with a run/walk, and then continuing with a Community Fun Day featuring mechanical bull, kite flying, music and more. Good Friday celebrations are taking place across the island today, and we will continue to update with coverage throughout the day, and you can view all our coverage of Good Friday here.
Well done and Southampton and Sandy's also put on a very successful community event.
It is good to see the Johnny Barnes Character in there and I hope that he will be on a float during May 24th, to remind us of the love that Mr. Barnes had for all, and if we can continue to spread that love, we can all get along that much more.