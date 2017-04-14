Photos: Good Friday Celebrations At PHC

April 14, 2017 | 2 Comments

Pembroke Hamilton Club [PHC] held their annual Good Friday celebrations today [April 14], with the day getting underway with a run/walk, and then continuing with a Community Fun Day featuring mechanical bull, kite flying, music and more. Good Friday celebrations are taking place across the island today, and we will continue to update with coverage throughout the day, and you can view all our coverage of Good Friday here.

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (1)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (2)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (3)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (4)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (5)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (6)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (7)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (8)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (9)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (10)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (11)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (12)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (13)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (14)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (15)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (16)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (17)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (18)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (19)

2017 Bermuda Good Friday PHC (20)

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, News, Photos

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Duane P Santucci says:
    April 15, 2017

    Well done and Southampton and Sandy's also put on a very successful community event.

    Like(1)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply
  2. Duane P Santucci says:
    April 15, 2017

    It is good to see the Johnny Barnes Character in there and I hope that he will be on a float during May 24th, to remind us of the love that Mr. Barnes had for all, and if we can continue to spread that love, we can all get along that much more.

    Like(2)
    Dislike(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»