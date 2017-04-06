Photos: Qatar Airplane Unloading Cargo

April 6, 2017 | 8 Comments

[Updated] A Qatar Airways cargo plane landed at Bermuda’s airport this morning [April 6], and a number of boxes are being unloaded from the plane.

According to an online tracker, the Boeing 777-200LR/F arrived on the island this morning from Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

The boxes being unloaded are all covered in black material, and what exactly the cargo is not confirmed at this time, however we are asking relevant entities and will update as able.

Update 1.59pm: A Skyport spokesperson confirmed that the cargo was “materials to support the America’s Cup.”

“At 7:35am this morning, a Qatar Cargo plane from Doha landed at L.F. Wade International Airport to offload cargo before leaving at approximately 9:40am. This cargo contained materials to support the America’s Cup,” the spokesperson said.

Qatar Airways Bermuda April 6 2017 (1)

Qatar Airways Bermuda April 6 2017 (2)

Qatar Airways Bermuda April 6 2017 (3)

Qatar Airways Bermuda April 6 2017 (5)

Qatar Airways Bermuda April 6 2017 (6)

Qatar Airways Bermuda April 6 2017 (7)

Qatar Airways Bermuda April 6 2017 (8)

Qatar Airways Bermuda April 6 2017 (9)

Qatar Airways Bermuda April 6 2017 (10)

Qatar Airways Bermuda April 6 2017 (11)

Qatar Airways Bermuda April 6 2017 (12)

Qatar Airways Bermuda April 6 2017 (13)

Qatar Airways Bermuda April 6 2017 (14)

Qatar Airways Bermuda April 6 2017 (4)

Qatar Airways Bermuda April 6 2017 (15)

  1. Real Onion says:
    April 6, 2017

    Maybe they are covered in black because it's PRIVATE...as in,,dont be POKEY!

  2. Kal says:
    April 6, 2017

    Supplies for one of the Americas Cup teams. Another flight is due in on Monday

  3. Micro says:
    April 6, 2017

    AC related items.

  4. Long Bay Trading Co. says:
    April 6, 2017

    Emirates Team New Zealand gear arrives?

  5. High Road says:
    April 6, 2017

    The cargo is another piece of evidence of a stimulated economy

  6. PBanks says:
    April 6, 2017

    Let the speculation begin. What have our friends in the Arabian peninsula delivered to these shores?

  7. Joe Bloggs says:
    April 6, 2017

    How mysterious

  8. George says:
    April 6, 2017

    Team New Zealand's new boat - its a blow up version of the AC50. Paddles optional!

