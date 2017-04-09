Photos: Tall Ship ‘Oliver Hazard Perry’ Arrives

America’s new 200-foot tall ship — the SSV Oliver Hazard Perry — arrived in Hamilton Harbour today [April 9] on a voyage hosted in partnership with Ocean Navigator magazine for adults learning the skill of offshore celestial navigation and marine meteorology.

Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island [OHPRI] Executive Director Jessica Wurzbacher previously explained that the SSV Oliver Hazard Perry is a USCG-approved Sailing School Vessel, and all who participate in her sailing programs become part of the crew.

“No one is a passenger. Instead, everyone lives aboard and works side-by-side with professional crew to learn square-rig seamanship, including bracing the yards, steering the ship and even going aloft if they wish to do so,” Wurzbacher said.

The ship is Rhode Island’s Official Sailing Education Vessel and the largest of its kind built in the USA in the last 110 years.

