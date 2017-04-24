Photos & Video: St. George’s Marine Expo

The Bermuda Economic Development Corporation [BEDC] along with a Committee of St. George’s Stakeholders and title sponsor RUBIS Energy Bermuda hosted their annual St George’s Marine Expo this weekend, with the area was transformed into a festive setting, featuring an array of marine related products, services, sports, demonstrations as well as a summer wear fashion show.

5-minute live video replay of the Marine Expo in St George’s

The Bermuda Red Bull Youth America’s Cup team was present, with the America’s Cup Bermuda hosting a grinding challenge.

Various vendor stalls had free giveaway promotional items, and fishing boat ‘Reel Hot’ docked offering fresh catch, auctioning off a fish with proceeds to benefit the Sea Cadets, and sales of fillet moving very well.

Slideshow of the Expo:



















































































































































































.

The Schedule of Events included the Event Opening, America’s Cup Endeavour Taster Sessions, Bermuda Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Team, Bermuda Remote Control SailBoat Club racing, America’s Cup Grinding Challenge, Lionfish sampling and fillet demonstrations, Kinezumi Watersports Sea Breacher Demonstration, Bermuda Pilot Gig Club, a fashion show and more.

Click to enlarge photos:



Read More About

Category: All, Marine, News, Photos, Videos