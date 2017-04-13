PLP: ‘Bigotry Has No Place In Bermuda’

Following the social media post by businessman Rick Olson, the PLP said “this blatant form of racial bigotry has no place in Bermuda and we call upon the OBA Government to declare exactly where it stands when society is confronted with this bigotry.”

Rick Olson Strongly Criticized For Social Media Post

Mr Olson’s original comment linked to a Wikipedia page titled “Hanged, drawn and quartered” showing a photo of someone being executed, with Mr Olson captioning it: “This might be a deterrent for blocking Parliament?”.

The comment was deleted by the administrator of the group where it was originally posted, however screenshots were reposted on social media, with Mr Olson’s comment being heavily criticized by many people, with some stating they viewed it as racist, while others said they would refrain from patronizing his businesses due to it.

The following day, Mr Olson made another post on social media saying he wants to “sincerely apologize to all Bermudians for the insensitive post.”

“I fully understand the social /political precarious situation and now realize my sarcastic personality is not welcome,” he added. “This situation will not reoccur, lesson learned, and again sorry for my insulting post, it certainly wasn’t intended that way.”

PLP: ’This Blatant Form Of Racial Bigotry Has No Place In Bermuda’

A PLP spokesperson said, “The disclosure on social media by Rick Olson that black Bermudians who protested on December 2nd should be ‘hanged, drawn and quartered’ has appalled thousands of Bermudians.

“This blatant form of racial bigotry has no place in Bermuda and we call upon the OBA Government to declare exactly where it stands when society is confronted with this bigotry.

“Olson, as President of Chops Ltd., has the concession, approved by the OBA Government, to operate at Bermuda’s most popular public beach, Horseshoe Bay.

“This is the type of individual the OBA Government is content to do business with. We are outraged. It is unacceptable and we call on the OBA Government to act rather than remain silent as they have been for years, when confronted with the issue of race.”

Premier ‘Registered His Great Displeasure About The Post’

A spokesperson for the Premier said, “The Government of Bermuda has zero tolerance for any form of racism, bigotry or discrimination.

“The Premier yesterday reached out to the individual concerned, registered his great displeasure about the post and urged him to remove it and apologize publicly.

“It should be noted that any member of the public who has a grievance in this regard is encouraged to file a complaint with the Human Rights Commission for a determination on the matter.

“Part of the Commission’s remit is to use its good office to settle any complaints or grievances arising out “acts of unlawful discrimination” and, where warranted, “institute prosecutions…”

“Discrimination, racism and bigotry have no place in our society.

