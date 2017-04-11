PLP Congratulate Zebras On FA Cup Win

“Sunday’s FA Cup final at the National Sports Center between the PHC Zebras and the North Village Rams was a great afternoon of football culminating in an overtime goal scored by PHC’s Darren Usher,” Shadow Minister of Community, Youth & Sports Michael Weeks said.

Mr Weeks said, “Sunday’s FA Cup final at the National Sports Center between the PHC Zebras and the North Village Rams was a great afternoon of football culminating in an overtime goal scored by PHC’s Darren Usher.

“As a football enthusiast, I was pleased to see such a hard-fought game between two legendary teams in Bermuda football.

“On behalf of the Progressive Labour Party, I congratulate the Zebras on this wonderful accomplishment, and also extend compliments to the NV Rams on their FA Cup Finals appearance.

“We, in the PLP, believe that sports can be a catalyst toward achievement in many areas, as well as a positive environment for young people to learn rules, commitment, and teamwork.

“We congratulate all those in the football community who are part of this village that is helping to keep our young people focused.”

