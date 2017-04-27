PLP: ‘Join In Solidarity With The Unions’

“Without the efforts of Labour unions and workers, we would not have the rights that everyone in Bermuda benefits from,” Opposition Leader David Burt said today, with Mr Burt urging everyone to attend the BTUC’s Solidarity Service on Sunday and Solidarity March on Monday, which are being held to mark International Workers Day.

Mr Burt said, “The PLP stands in solidarity with the Bermuda Trade Union Congress and all Bermuda Labour unions this International Workers Day and every day.

“May Day should be a day of celebration to mark the contributions and sacrifices of all workers and their organisations. Instead, it is a day of persecution,” Mr Burt said, adding that Bermuda’s Labour union leaders “have admirably dedicated their lives and careers to advocating for the people.

“May Day is the commemoration of the 1886 Haymarket Massacre in Chicago, when demonstrators were killed in an attack by police, while standing up for their fellow workers. It is marked all over the world by marches and demonstrations.

“Without the efforts of Labour unions and workers, we would not have the rights that everyone in Bermuda benefits from; rights based on the principles of fairness, equality and justice. The PLP is appalled that our society is regressing into one where the right to assembly is not just disregarded, but punished.

“We encourage all our members, supporters and everyone in Bermuda to join us in solidarity with the unions and attend the BTUC’s Solidarity Service this Sunday, April 30th at 10:55am at St. Paul’s AME and to march together in the Solidarity March this Monday May 1st at 12:00pm from Victoria Park.

“We must join together to keep these rights that those before us so vigorously fought for and that we so desperately still need,” Mr Burt concluded.

To mark International Workers Day, the Bermuda Trade Union Congress [BTUC] will be holding a ‘Solidarity March’ from Victoria Park at 12 noon on May 1st, and a ‘Solidarity Service’ on Sunday, April 30th at St. Paul A.M.E. at 10.55am, and everyone is welcome to attend.

