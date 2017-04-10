PLP: Transport Facility Security Needs Review
This “senseless act of theft and vandalism” of our buses will “further hamper a public transportation system that is being continuously challenged by bus shortages and breakdowns,” Shadow Minister for National Security Walter Roban said, adding that “the PLP encourages the BPS to consult with the DPT so that a review on security support for all our public transport facilities may be conducted and any recommendations implemented.”
Fare Vaults Stolen From Parked Buses At St. George’s Depot
Police are investigating the theft of number of fare vaults stolen from parked buses in at the St. George’s Depot, and have confirmed that an “unknown quantity of cash was removed from ten public buses.”
The incident resulted in a delay in bus service coming out of the east end this morning, and the DPT said the damage caused to the vaults will require the affected buses to to be taken out of service to undergo repairs, which is likely to result a delay in service again tomorrow [April 11] morning.
Shadow Minister for National Security Walter Roban Comments
Mr Roban said, “This senseless act of theft and vandalism of our public buses has ramifications beyond the money stolen and damage suffered; it impacts those who can least afford delays or disruptions – our bus riders.
“This situation will further hamper a public transportation system that is being continuously challenged by bus shortages and breakdowns as we enter the busy tourism season.
“This situation does raise serious questions. It must be asked whether the bus facility had a reliable security and surveillance system on the property.
“If not, the PLP repeats our call that the $6 million CCTV system operated by the BPS be expanded to include other public assets. In February of this year, five public schools were broken into and vandalised, revealing the need for such an expansion, especially to include our educational facilities.
“Furthermore, the existing bus expansion plan to Dockyard and St George’s must be modified to address this situation. The PLP encourages the BPS to consult with the Department of Public Transportation so that a review on security support for all our public transport facilities may be conducted and any recommendations implemented.
“We strongly condemn this act and encourage members of the public who can assist police with this investigation to please do so.”
Why is cash left in a parked bus overnight? Rule 1, take out cash at end of last shift. Then word is out there is no cash so no need to break in. No need for expensive CCTV either.
What are you OBAers going to find to b*#^% about with this article????
Waiting!!!
Roban aka captain obviouse at it again: “This senseless act of theft and vandalism of our public buses has ramifications beyond the money stolen and damage suffered; it impacts those who can least afford delays or disruptions – our bus riders". - like the union strikes you support?
Bermuda is so reactive, it's ridiculous. Both political parties like to point the finger at the other but the truth is that we should be proactive so this doesn't happen in the first place.
crazy
How bout not leaving the money in the bus overnight?
Don't need a review when it's basic common sense.
The real hamper to our public transport is PLP-centric politically motivated union stoppages but let's not mention that right...
“This situation will further hamper a public transportation system that is being continuously challenged by bus shortages and breakdowns".
And BIU strikes, Walter. Don't forget the endless BIU strikes. Maybe you should speak with brother Chris before you spout off about a hampered public transportation system.
Roban, it sounds like you need something more to occupy your time... I guess taking leisurely morning strolls must allows you enough time to reflect and come up with these nonsense 'press releases' !!
Leaving cash in buses is a stupid idea and needs to be stopped.
"Mr Roban said, “This senseless act of theft and vandalism of our public buses has ramifications beyond the money stolen and damage suffered; it impacts those who can least afford delays or disruptions – our bus riders."
Dr. Mr. Roban, vandalism is not the only thing that "impacts those who can least afford delays or disruptions – our bus riders." Work stoppages do too.