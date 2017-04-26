Police Investigating 2016 Front Street Fire

April 26, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Bermuda Police Service said they have received a report from the Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service regarding the July 21st 2016 building fire on Front Street and are “now conducting inquiries to determine if any criminal offences may have been committed.”

“Anyone with any information should contact Acting Detective Chief Inspector Dave Greenidge at the Criminal Investigations Department on 247-1744 or the independent and confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477,” the police added.

A slideshow showing the fire and the aftermath


Comments (1)

  1. Izzypop says:
    April 26, 2017

    No surprise there.

