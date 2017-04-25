Police: Two Family Members Involved In Dispute

The police said that after conducting further enquiries into the altercation at the ATM in St George’s, they “believe that two male family members, who have since been identified, were involved in a physical dispute” and the other men that got involved were “attempting to stop the scuffle.”

A police spokesperson said, “Contrary to statements made today, the Bermuda Police Service can report that the first call about the disturbance on Water Street on 21st April was received at 1:06pm.

“The call was dispatched at 1:08pm and the first police unit arrived 3 minutes later at 1:11pm. On arrival the officers found that the combatants had left the area.

“After conducting further enquiries we believe that two male family members, who have since been identified, were involved in a physical dispute.

“It now appears that the other men that got involved were attempting to stop the scuffle.

“There were no serious injuries reported and‎ police continue making enquiries into the matter. Witnesses are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department on 247-1744.”

