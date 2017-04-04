President Trump Tweets At Bermuda Resident

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is known for his prolific presence on Twitter, recently tweeted his thanks to Bermuda resident John Layfield.

The tweet — which got almost 13,000 retweets and 49,000 likes — included a video of Mr Layfield on Fox News, and said, “Thank you @JCLayfield — will get even better as my Administration continues to put #AmericaFirst.”

Mr Layfield, a former WWE champ who resides in Bermuda and is well known for his work with youth rugby, makes regular appearances on FOX News where he serves an analyst and commentator.

Commenting on the tweet on his own social media page, Mr Layfield said, “To say I was surprised the President tweeted out a video of me from my Fox News Show, Bulls and Bears, is an understatement!!

“I do want to clarify that my job on Fox is to interpret the market and talk about macro economic events. I worked as an investment banker on Wall Street for a few years and during that time I also started working for Fox [after writing a finance book as well].

“I love my job at Fox, Bulls and Bears is one of the most fun things I have ever done. I also get to work with incredible people like Neil Cavuto and Stuart Varney on a regular basis, incredibly smart and talented people.

“Our weekly show, Bulls and Bears, that talks all things markets is an incredible mixture of very smart people who enjoy a good, but civil debate, a lot of respect is shown weekly, which I love. The show does incredible ratings, which is validation of the excellent crew that has been assembled both in front of and behind the camera.

“I try to never endorse any political party-mainly because I don’t have one. I am socially liberal [so I can't be a Republican] and I’m fiscally conservative [so I can't be a Democrat].

“For the record, I voted for Michael Bloomberg in the last election-because I thought his views most closely matched mine and the former mayor of NYC is a good friend that I had wanted to run for President-he was my write in vote.

“I support President Trump, he is my President-same as President Obama and President Bush were as well. I wanted them all to succeed. I have been to Iraq and Afghanistan to show support and love for our troops many times because I love my country and want it to succeed, that is why I support whoever is President.

“The segment tweeted out by President Trump was talking about optimism, remember, my job is to interpret macro events. Since President Trump was elected the market is up 12.7% and this is what I was referring to in the segment.

“If you take this in a vacuum it looks like an endorsement, but it is not. The optimism is real, the manufacturing optimism index is the highest in its history. It’s all based on a potential of tax cuts and regulation reform that is predicted to happen this year. This is a market discussion not a political one.

“I don’t want to get caught up on whether I am Pro Trump or Anti Trump, I’m Pro USA and that is why I am pro whoever is in the White House. I am an independent and will continue to work on Fox, hopefully, for a long time interpreting the economy.

“I don’t want to get political because I am not political. I have learned as I have gotten older that I am in the middle politically and very proud of that fact.

“I think it is cool the President watched our show and tweeted out our segment. I just don’t want the distraction of being sided with one political part or the other-because I proudly stand in the middle of the political aisle and squarely behind my country.”

