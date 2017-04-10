Luxury Private Jet With Johor Flag In Bermuda

April 10, 2017 | 2 Comments

A private jet carrying the flag of the Malaysian state of Johor is in Bermuda, and while it is not confirmed exactly who the plane belongs to or who is traveling on it, images that look just like the airplane are reported by various overseas websites [1] [2] [3] [4] to belong to Malaysian royalty.

The airline that landed in Bermuda looks extremely similar to the plane owned by the Sultan of Johor, a billionaire member of the Malaysian royal family, and the crest on the plane follows the same design shown as belonging to the Sultan of Johar.

Gold Plane Bermuda, April 9 2017-5

Gold Plane Bermuda, April 9 2017-4

Gold Plane Bermuda, April 9 2017-3

Gold Plane Bermuda, April 9 2017-2

Gold Plane Bermuda, April 9 2017-1

  1. Cow Polly says:
    April 10, 2017

    Better polish my tiara then!

  2. Commodore JB says:
    April 10, 2017

    The Sultan of El-Cheapo. Tell him to call me when he upgrades to a private A380 like I have. Then he can play with us big boy billionaires.

