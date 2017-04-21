City Of Hamilton Announce ‘Reid Street Revamp’

The City of Hamilton announced a ‘revamp’ of Reid Street, saying that “street buskers will add entertainment to the scene,” while “added outdoor seating is aimed at encouraging the public to enjoy their time in the sunshine.”

They noted that there “will be a loss of some parking bays and adjustments to some of the loading zones but with the increased ability to find parking in City Hall car park, this should not have any negative impact on retailers.”

The City said, “By now we are all aware of the extraordinary events that are taking place on our shores this summer. With the majority of events associated with the America’s Cup taking place in the west end, there will still be plenty of activity in the City of Hamilton in anticipation of the vast numbers of visitors Bermuda will experience.

“The City of Hamilton is embracing the chance to beautify a number of areas of the City with lower Reid Street getting the next revamp between Burnaby and Queen Streets.

“Over the last few years, the City has taken part in the global initiative of PARK [ing] Day where parking bays were transformed into green spaces in which people could meet, relax, perhaps have a bite to eat.

“Reid Street will revisit PARK[ing] Day in an effort to beautify and enliven lower Reid Street. Increased foot traffic will better serve our retailers and restaurants and street buskers will add entertainment to the scene. Added outdoor seating is aimed at encouraging the public to enjoy their time in the sunshine.

“There will be a loss of some parking bays and adjustments to some of the loading zones but with the increased ability to find parking in City Hall car park, this should not have any negative impact on retailers.

“The City’s Parks department and Carpentry shop have had their hands full creating a multitude of benches, picnic tables, hanging baskets and planters to be placed throughout the City.

“Ebony and Mahogany, salvaged from City trees felled in hurricanes, have been milled and transformed into beautiful works of art, soon to be unveiled on our City streets.

“The City has also partnered with the Garden Club of Bermuda that has lent its talents and sponsored many of the planters.

“By May 1st, the new look should be complete. This initiative is not intended to be temporary but it is experimental. The City asks for feedback from the public. We want to address any comments, concerns and questions and of course if you applaud the improvements, do let us know.

“This is the first phase of what could be a major upgrade to lower Reid Street. We intend to beautify and increase the safety level in this area but we need the input from the public, especially our stakeholders, so that we can work together to be a vibrant City.

“Please send your emails to info@cityhall.bm or call us at 292-1234”

The notice from the City is below [PDF here]

