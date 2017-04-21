City Of Hamilton Announce ‘Reid Street Revamp’
The City of Hamilton announced a ‘revamp’ of Reid Street, saying that “street buskers will add entertainment to the scene,” while “added outdoor seating is aimed at encouraging the public to enjoy their time in the sunshine.”
They noted that there “will be a loss of some parking bays and adjustments to some of the loading zones but with the increased ability to find parking in City Hall car park, this should not have any negative impact on retailers.”
The City said, “By now we are all aware of the extraordinary events that are taking place on our shores this summer. With the majority of events associated with the America’s Cup taking place in the west end, there will still be plenty of activity in the City of Hamilton in anticipation of the vast numbers of visitors Bermuda will experience.
“The City of Hamilton is embracing the chance to beautify a number of areas of the City with lower Reid Street getting the next revamp between Burnaby and Queen Streets.
“Over the last few years, the City has taken part in the global initiative of PARK [ing] Day where parking bays were transformed into green spaces in which people could meet, relax, perhaps have a bite to eat.
“Reid Street will revisit PARK[ing] Day in an effort to beautify and enliven lower Reid Street. Increased foot traffic will better serve our retailers and restaurants and street buskers will add entertainment to the scene. Added outdoor seating is aimed at encouraging the public to enjoy their time in the sunshine.
“The City’s Parks department and Carpentry shop have had their hands full creating a multitude of benches, picnic tables, hanging baskets and planters to be placed throughout the City.
“Ebony and Mahogany, salvaged from City trees felled in hurricanes, have been milled and transformed into beautiful works of art, soon to be unveiled on our City streets.
“The City has also partnered with the Garden Club of Bermuda that has lent its talents and sponsored many of the planters.
“By May 1st, the new look should be complete. This initiative is not intended to be temporary but it is experimental. The City asks for feedback from the public. We want to address any comments, concerns and questions and of course if you applaud the improvements, do let us know.
“This is the first phase of what could be a major upgrade to lower Reid Street. We intend to beautify and increase the safety level in this area but we need the input from the public, especially our stakeholders, so that we can work together to be a vibrant City.
“Please send your emails to info@cityhall.bm or call us at 292-1234”
The notice from the City is below [PDF here]
That’s all fine and dandy, but if Reid Street is made all pedestrian then the issue of making City Hall Parking lot into TWO or THREE stories needs to become a priority next.
Great idea in concept – however poor execution. Parking is already terrible, and the EasyPark system which has been heavily utilized by a lot of Bermudians STILL hasn’t been instigated at City Hall. So you’re essentially forcing people to pay cash into City Hall when their meters are already topped up.
Sort out EasyPark at City Hall, then this would be a great idea.
Parking for cars and bikes is so time consuming and expensive that it puts me off from even wanting to venture into the city. With even less parking, it makes the city less appealing.
Great idea, next step pedestrianisation?
City Hall and all parking should be free for a few days whilst these events are taking place.
People will still have to find a place regardless .
Now illegal parking should still be enforced a few lost dollars will be made up in the taxes and volume.
Working together will make it so much better; it works in others cities/countries.
Think it was silly to add those bike bays on front street,just before the bird cage! Causes more of a traffic jam, when traffic is turning up Queen street the traffic not turning has to now stop.
City of Hamilton announce more ways to force you to park in their parking lot!, more ways to restrict deliveries and quick stop customers to the taxpaying stores, and even more ways to make the city look silly….keep up the great work C of H we would expect no less
“Over the last few years, the City has taken part in the global initiative of PARK [ing] Day where parking bays were transformed into green spaces in which people could meet, relax, perhaps have a bite to eat.”
Who used those benches in the street?
This is not a wise idea. No one wants to sit on Reid Street to eat their food. See if the less parking keeps businesses happy. The city hall parking lot is barely used because of issues.
But this re-vamping isn’t for locals to enjoy anyway.
Omg
Whine whine whine is all some people do.
Good news is posted and here they all come whinging
This is done cities world over and people park and walk, far in some cases…A few more steps to a shop ain’t gonna hurt anybody’s a$$.
I would rather this plan than trying to drive down Reid while every tom dick and Harriet is trying to squeeze into parking spot, or more likely, double parking without a care in world, or telling cos they gotta wait for a car