‘Release 2016 Crime Statistics Without Delay’

“We call on the OBA to do the right thing and release the 2016 Crime Statistics without delay,” Shadow Minister of National Security Walter Roban said.

Mr Roban said, “The OBA government has failed to release the 2016 Annual Crime Statistics. Historically, these figures were released by February, yet in an election year when many, particularly East End residents are becoming more and more concerned about crime, these figures have not been provided.

“The Minister of National Security, who has administrative responsibility for the Police, should release these figures without further delay. When it comes to public safety, Bermudians have a right to know what is happening in our own country.

“The OBA’s record of broken promises on crime is staggering and the combination of poor leadership and inability to keep their word, has undermined confidence in our Police Service and led to the steady growth of more brazen and aggressive criminality.

“In fact, the current Minister is the same individual that championed real-time geo-mapping of crime in which web users could view crime trends in their neighbourhood. Like so many OBA promises, that hasn’t happened.

“It is important that up to date crime statistics are dealt with openly and in a transparent manner. Concealing them for short term political gain doesn’t benefit anyone but the OBA. Furthermore, public policy makers and helping agencies require this information to be more effective in their jobs.

In response, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Security said, “The Ministry of National Security notes the Opposition’s interest regarding the Police Crime Statistics.

“However to ensure clarity, the release of the data is solely a matter for the Bermuda Police Service.”

