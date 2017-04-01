Restricted Air Space Rules For America’s Cup

The flying of manned & unmanned aircraft, drones, helicopters, kites which are equipped to undertake any form of photos, microlights, gliders and balloons have specific restrictions on various dates between May 22 to June 30th due to the America’s Cup.

The announcement said, “As the 35th America’s Cup draws closer, Bermuda agencies and organisations are in high gear preparing the public with important information about updated regulations and policies that will come into play to ensure safe operating practices.

“The Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority has officially gazetted the two government notices of Restricted Flying Directions. Interested members of the public can read these in full at www.bcaa.bm.

“The notices specify that flying of manned and unmanned aircraft, drones, helicopters, kites [which are equipped to undertake any form of photography], microlights, gliders and balloons [tethered and hot-air] are not permitted in two separate areas of Bermuda airspace, which covers all of Bermuda, between the hours of 10.30am and 10.00pm on various dates between May 22 to June 30.

“The new regulations will be of interest to commercial and recreational drone operators, who should pay attention to the No-Fly Zone regulations. Should any person or business wish to operate in the Restricted Air Space they will require special exemption from these restrictions and they should apply early, citing their reasons.

“Application for special exception does not guarantee approval and each application will be considered on its merit. The regulations are in place primarily for safety reasons and fines apply for those who do not comply.

“Approval to operate in the Restricted Air Space is granted only by the Governor of Bermuda through the office of Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority. These requests must first be approved by America’s Cup Event Authority [ACEA]. All drone operators must therefore first apply for permission from ACEA by email: airspacerestrictions@americascup.com.

“International commercial air transport, including scheduled and non-scheduled passenger aircraft, international general aviation and emergency services such as medevac are of course permitted under these regulations.

“America’s Cup 2017 kicks off in Bermuda on May 26 through to June 27. Tickets for the America’s Cup Village and Official Spectator Boats are available here.”

The full Air Space Restriction Notice TX[R] 002 is below [PDF here]

The full Air Space Restriction Notice TX[R] 003 is below [PDF here]

Category: All, News, technology