Rick Olson Apologizes For ‘Insensitive Post’
After a comment and link he posted drew outrage on social media, businessman Rick Olson apologized to “all Bermudians for the insensitive post,” saying “this situation will not reoccur.”‘
The original comment he posted appeared to link to a Wikipedia page titled “Hanged, drawn and quartered,” with the photo from the Wikipedia page also showing on his post, with Mr Olson captioning it: “This might be a deterrent for blocking Parliament?”.
The comment was deleted by the administrator of the group where it was originally posted, however screenshots were reposted on social media and the matter also made the rounds on WhatsApp, with Mr Olson’s comment being heavily criticized by many people.
In a post last night, also on social media, Mr Olson said, “I would like to sincerely apologize to all Bermudians for the insensitive post in this page yesterday. I certainly meant no harm and feel especially bad for my staff, family and business partners who are all exceptional individuals.
“I fully understand the social /political precarious situation and now realize my sarcastic personality is not welcome. This situation will not reoccur, lesson learned, and again sorry for my insulting post, it certainly wasn’t intended that way.”
No worries Olson, we don't have racist anymore, but somehow we still have racist attitudes that reinforce institutional and economic racism. The people in court were charged on Monday for exercising their right to assemble and bring you their money on Tuesday. It's the money that matters, Right! Atta boy Rick.
Pretty sure they're not in court for 'exercising their right to assemble'. They're in court for attempting to subvert democracy by trying to block the operation of one of the pillars of democracy, parliament, for their own political purposes.
The right to protest in a peaceful, law abiding manner is clear and important. As is the importance of not obstructing the process of democracy. Both are critically important to the operation of a free and fair democracy.
Mr. Olson I do not except your lame apology. What you had previously posted is what you truly feel. Too much of people in your position (business owners) who feel the can say what they will then offer an apology without explaining why such disgust rest in your hearts and minds.
Also this is the man the OBA tendered one of our most popular beaches because he........ for the way they want to go. Rescind his contract and give it to someone more opened-minded!!!
Shameful, hateful and unworthy of one penny of my hard earned money. Reconsider where you spend your money folks!!!
#UnityTrumpsBeaches