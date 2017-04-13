Rick Olson Apologizes For ‘Insensitive Post’

After a comment and link he posted drew outrage on social media, businessman Rick Olson apologized to “all Bermudians for the insensitive post,” saying “this situation will not reoccur.”‘

The original comment he posted appeared to link to a Wikipedia page titled “Hanged, drawn and quartered,” with the photo from the Wikipedia page also showing on his post, with Mr Olson captioning it: “This might be a deterrent for blocking Parliament?”.

The comment was deleted by the administrator of the group where it was originally posted, however screenshots were reposted on social media and the matter also made the rounds on WhatsApp, with Mr Olson’s comment being heavily criticized by many people.

In a post last night, also on social media, Mr Olson said, “I would like to sincerely apologize to all Bermudians for the insensitive post in this page yesterday. I certainly meant no harm and feel especially bad for my staff, family and business partners who are all exceptional individuals.

“I fully understand the social /political precarious situation and now realize my sarcastic personality is not welcome. This situation will not reoccur, lesson learned, and again sorry for my insulting post, it certainly wasn’t intended that way.”

